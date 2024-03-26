Church History Museum director Riley Lorimer stands next to the Liberty Jail door on Monday, March 25, 2024, as members of the media preview artifacts newly transferred from Community of Christ to the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City.

The artifacts are arranged to tell the story of the Restoration.

Walk into the room and turn right to see manuscripts used while translating the Book of Mormon and the inspired revision of the Bible. Continue counterclockwise to where the Liberty Jail door is displayed. Just a few steps past that are original portraits of Joseph and Emma Smith, accompanied by letters from Joseph to Emma.

Taken all together, the artifacts — recently acquired from Community of Christ — make the Restoration and the gospel of Jesus Christ real, said Church History Museum art curator Laura Paulsen Howe.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.