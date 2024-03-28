Family Name Assist, a new feature in Leader and Clerk Resources, allows local Church leaders to assist members in easily gathering information to do temple proxy baptisms and confirmations for deceased family members.

“This new capability requires no family history research,” states a March 28 letter from the Priesthood and Family and Family History departments sent to temple, stake, mission and branch presidencies and bishoprics. “And it creates natural opportunities for meaningful conversations about eternal families between leaders and members of their congregation.”

Family Name Assist was featured in the recent 2024 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction, with an increased focus on using the new feature in helping new and returning members with their first temple experiences.

