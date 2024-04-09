| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Photos of the new Taylorsville Utah Temple were released Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Free public tours of the new Taylorsville Utah Temple begin Saturday morning, and the first photos of the temple were released Tuesday morning to coincide with tours for Utah journalists.

Reservations to attend the open house are available here, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The open house is scheduled to run from Saturday, April 13, through Saturday, May 18, 2024, excluding Sundays.

The temple is the first in Taylorsville and the 23rd in Utah, where a total of 30 temples now are scheduled to be built.

The temple will be dedicated on June 2 by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Taylorsville temple in October 2019. Elder Gong presided over the groundbreaking service in October 2020.

The Gongs have a special connection to the Taylorsville temple location. Sister Susan Gong’s father was bishop of the local Latter-day Saint ward when a chapel opened on the site. That chapel was razed in 2020 to make room for the temple.

“It’s a very special blessing to participate in any temple groundbreaking and site dedication,” Elder Gong said at the groundbreaking. “All of us feel connected in each of those, but for us here particularly with the multiple generations in our own family, it is a special privilege. ... Our father and grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather all had served as bishops here in Taylorsville. So many of those that we love have been associated here over many generations, so it’s a very special blessing.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, right, and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, second from the right, and others turn the soil during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Taylorsville Utah Temple in Taylorsville on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. | Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Taylorsville Utah Temple is the the fifth in the Salt Lake Valley, following the Salt Lake Temple (1893), the Jordan River Utah Temple (1981), the Draper Utah Temple (2009) and the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple (2009).

President Nelson announced a sixth temple for the valley, in West Jordan, on Sunday at the church’s 194th Annual General Conference.

The temple is located at 2603 West 4700 South in Taylorsville. It is 70,000 square feet and includes a center spire. It was built on a 7.5-acre site that included a field and a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse that serves as a stake center, the headquarters for a group of congregations.

The temple will have four instruction rooms, four sealing rooms and one baptistry.