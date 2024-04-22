The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes that care of the earth is a sacred responsibility entrusted to God’s children.
The Church’s Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé spoke about this stewardship in October 2022 general conference and during an address in Brazil in October 2023. He listed six sustainability priorities of the Presiding Bishopric. They are:
- Increase energy efficiency and use of renewable resources.
- Conserve water through water-wise landscape design, smart technology use and water management plans.
- Avoid material waste through reduction, reuse and recycling; packaging solutions; and building methods.
- Improve air quality and reduce emissions.
- Practice sustainable design, development and construction.
- Engage in sustainable farming and ranching practices.