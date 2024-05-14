Minj Papua New Guinea District President Timothy Joseph works to gain access to 27 families in Kangare following a landslide caused by torrential rains in April 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been sending food, water containers, canvases and other supplies to areas impacted by double disasters in Papua New Guinea.

Torrential rains combined with strong winds during March and April triggered flooding and landslides throughout the nation, which comprises the eastern half of the island of New Guinea north of Australia.

The floods and landslides killed at least 23, reported Australian Broadcasting Corp. One of the landslide victims was a member of the Koningi Branch in the Goroka Papua New Guinea District, the Church’s Pacific Newsroom reported on May 1.

