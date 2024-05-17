Tyler Perry arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Netflix recently made a deal with Perry and DeVon Franklin to produce multiple new films and shows centered on faith.

Netflix made a deal earlier this month with acclaimed filmmakers Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin to produce multiple new films and shows centered on faith, according to Variety.

First up will be “R&B,” which will modernize the biblical story of the relationship between Ruth and Boaz.

Tyler Perry and religion

Perry, who originally partnered with Netflix in 2023, is not shy in sharing his Christian worldview.

In 2022, his film “I Can Do Bad All by Myself,” which explores its main character’s faith, claimed the No. 1 spot at the box office, per CBN.

Now, he is excited to partner with Franklin in sharing his views on Netflix.

“I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder everyday, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good,” Perry said, according to Variety. “And there’s no better place than Netflix.”

Perry is the founder of Tyler Perry Studios, a major motion picture studio in Atlanta, according to the Tyler Perry Studios website.

Who is DeVon Franklin?

Franklin is also a notable filmmaker. He has earned a reputation among Hollywood producers for making inspirational and empowering films.

His movies include “Breakthrough,” starring Chrissy Metz, and “Miracles From Heaven,” starring Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah, “which became one of the highest-grossing, faith-based theatrical films of all time,” according to Variety.

In addition to “R&B,” Franklin is currently producing “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage and Sex,” a faith-based romantic comedy based on the bestselling book by Michael Todd.

“Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance,” Franklin said in a statement, per Variety. “We couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.”

What is ‘R&B’ about?

Netflix’s synopsis of “R&B” reads: “Set in Tennessee, it tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman. In the process, she finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.”

The film is written by Mike Elliot and Cory Tynan. While more specific details are yet to be unveiled, the film will reportedly explore faith, hope and resilience.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our relationship with Tyler Perry Studios,” said Niija Kuykendall, vice president of Netflix’s film division, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Tyler and DeVon have created some of the most inspiring movies in the faith-based space, so they are perfect partners to help us bring even more of these stories to our members.”