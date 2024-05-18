Two young women attend a youth devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, May 18, 2024.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — Hundreds of youth from five stakes filled the Sandton meetinghouse to hear from Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a youth devotional Saturday, May 18 — and came away with their testimonies of the gospel of Jesus Christ strengthened and a greater knowledge of His love for them.

Daniel Clarke Hall, 14, of the Weltevreden Park Ward, Johannesburg South Africa North Stake, said he recognized that what he was feeling during the devotional was the Spirit speaking to him. “I love how Elder Christofferson answered everyone’s questions,” he said.

Being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens experiences for the youth, said Kamohelo Magubane, 16, of the Ennerdale Branch, Johannesburg South Africa South Stake. After the devotional she said she felt closer to Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father “and I also learned that I am very special.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.