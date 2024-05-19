The Mexico City Mexico Temple shines in the early evening light in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, May 17, 2024.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — When Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicates the Puebla Mexico Temple on Sunday, May 19, another key moment will be added to Mexico’s long and rich heritage of temple building and temple faithfulness.

That heritage can be broken into four eras — the first covering some four decades beginning in the mid-1940s, as faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico made great sacrifices in finances and time to travel for days to attend the Mesa Arizona Temple, where they made covenants and participated in sacred ordinances.

The second era followed with the 1983 dedication of a new house of the Lord in Mexico City, serving the Latter-day Saints as the country’s sole temple for a quarter-century.

