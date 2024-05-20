John Krasinski attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "IF" at the SVA Theatre on Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York.

Hollywood star John Krasinski released his latest film, “IF,” last week.

While Krasinski is known for his starring roles (see “Jack Ryan” and “The Office”) and directorial ventures (see “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place II”), his religious background often draws attention from fans and film writers alike, especially from those looking for religious undertones.

John Krasinski’s religion

Krasinski grew up in a Polish-Catholic household in Newton, Massachusetts, per The Globe and Mail. He believes that his parents’ family values shaped his values, according to the Benedict XVI Institute, and that his Catholic-school education did, too.

In an interview about his movie “License to Wed” with Entertainment Weekly, he discussed his experience with Catholic marriage preparation classes.

“I actually grew up Catholic, so I know all about (marriage preparation classes) — they try to get you to understand that marriage isn’t just this little thing you can offer someone as a gift,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “They basically just make you aware of all the sacrifices you have to make before you do it.”

Beyond general statements concerning his family and upbringing, Krasinski tends to refrain from speaking about his religious beliefs in interviews or on social media.

In spite of this, some critics think his beliefs have found their way into his movies.

Catholic references in ‘A Quiet Place’

Some religious leaders and critics believe they have detected religious references in Krasinski’s thriller “A Quiet Place,” which hit theaters in 2018.

Bishop Robert Barron called it the “most unexpectedly Christian film of the year,” according to Aleteia. The film follows a family that must remain silent to avoid deadly creatures. It’s about family, sacrifice and protection, all of which resonate with Catholics.

The family even turns to prayer for comfort at one point. However, it is the film’s climactic moment of parental sacrifice that appears most strongly to nod to Krasinski’s Catholic upbringing.

“This act of self-emptying love, which serves to liberate his children from danger, is beautifully evocative of the speculations of the Church Fathers regarding the death of Jesus,” wrote Bishop Barron. “In his act of self-sacrifice ... Jesus lured the dark powers into the open and away from the human beings who had been in their thrall. Along similar lines ... it becomes clear in the wake of the father’s death that he has left behind for his family the means by which the monsters can be defeated.”

Krasinski has not publicly expressed that “A Quiet Place” references Christianity.

“It was about, you know, going into the dark ... and taking a chance when all hope looked lost ... (then) you fight for what’s most important to you. Again, my whole metaphor (is) about parenthood,” he told Vanity Fair in 2020.

What is ‘IF’ about?

Krasinski’s latest movie, “IF,” dives into imagination, adventure, innocence and creativity. As with his previous works, Krasinski blends heartfelt storytelling with emotional depth.

The official synopsis from the “IF” movie website reads: “‘IF’ is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. ‘IF’ stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.”