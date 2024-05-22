Stepping to home plate with two outs in a scoreless first inning, all University of Florida sophomore catcher Jocelyn Erickson wanted to do was provide a spark for her team.
An opportunity came moments later with a South Alabama pitch right down the middle of the plate. The 19-year-old Latter-day Saint slugger, the 2024 SEC Player of the Year, swung and smashed the ball over the right field fence to give her team an early 2-0 lead.
Two innings later, Erickson hit an RBI single to ignite a 7-run rally that gave her Gators a 9-1 victory over the Jaguars in the championship round of the NCAA Tournament’s Gainesville Regional on May 19.
