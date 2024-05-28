Massiel Taveras arrives at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2011, in Las Vegas. Taveras was at the center of an unusual, faith-related controversy at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Actress Massiel Taveras wore a unique, faith-themed dress to this year’s Cannes Film Festival and then ran into trouble when she tried to display it on the red carpet.

One of the film festival’s ushers hurried Taveras inside the theater when she stopped to show off her long train, which featured an image of Jesus Christ wearing the crown of thorns.

The problem almost certainly wasn’t the dress’s design. Another celebrity, Kelly Rowland, was rushed along by ushers earlier in the week, after apparently spending too much time waving to fans, as People magazine reported at the time.

“Video captured of that incident showed the security guard holding an arm out to keep Rowland moving, while the star could be seen heatedly speaking to her and pointing a finger to her at one point,” People reported.

Like Rowland, Taveras briefly argued with the usher before continuing to move inside.

In a video of the incident shared on social media, “Taveras is visibly upset at the usher for blocking her and not allowing her to pose properly. ... Taveras (pushed) the security guard away from her and proceeded to walk ahead,” Deadline reported.

Once inside, Taveras, a Dominican actress and TV host who previously served as Miss Dominican Republic 2007, was able to show off her full train, including the picture of Jesus, and pose for photos, the article said.

The dress was designed by Giannina Azar and hand-painted by Yan Páez, per Deadline.

Taveras later shared images of the dress on Instagram.

“Jesus Christ is in Cannes,” she wrote in the caption.