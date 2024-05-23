Dennis Quaid poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "The Substance" at the Cannes Film Festival in southern France, Monday, May 20, 2024. In a new TV show premiering June 3, Dennis Quaid will investigate some of history’s most famous relics.

“Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid” will feature the Ark of the Covenant, the Fountain of Youth, Jesus’ crown of thorns and the Philosopher’s Stone, among other objects.

These items have impacted countless individual people of faith and entire cultures. The show is an effort to understand how and why, according to History.com.

What will ‘Holy Marvels’ explore?

“Holy Marvels” will consist of eight hour-long episodes, which will each include adventures, archival footage and expert interviews with archaeologists, historians and religious scholars, according to A+E Networks.

Here are a few of the faith-related objects Quaid will investigate in the series. Odds are you’ve heard of some of these before.

Ark of the Covenant: The Bible says the Ark of the Covenant held the Ten Commandments during the Israelites’ trek out of Egypt, per Britannica. “Holy Marvels” will explore whether the Ark of the Covenant really held the Ten Commandments and what Christians think of it now.

The Fountain of Youth: According to legend, the Fountain of Youth restores the youth of whoever drinks from it. Tales of this life-giving spring date back to ancient times and are prominent throughout multiple cultures, according to National Geographic. The show will trace the origin of these stories.

Jesus’ crown of thorns: This crown was believed to have been worn by Jesus Christ during his crucifixion. The show will examine the history of the crown and its modern significance to millions of Christians around the world. The thornless remains of what is believed to have been the original crown currently reside in the Louvre in Paris, according to The Catholic Virginian.

The Philosopher’s Stone: The Philosopher’s Stone is a chemical substance with the supposed ability to transform metals into gold — and grant immortality, per Britannica. Rooted in medieval alchemy, the legend of the Philosopher’s Stone has fascinated people for centuries. “Holy Marvels” will explore whether anyone has ever recreated it and if there’s anything truth to the rumored science involved.

The Mayan calendar: The Mayan calendar has intrigued historians and archaeologists for centuries. It even spurred apocalyptic rumors back in 2012 because its timetable ended the same year, according to the BBC. The show will unpack the calendar’s enduring effect and what it says about the advanced knowledge of the Mayan civilization.

Who is Dennis Quaid?

Quaid, known for his performances in movies such as “The Rookie” and “The Day After Tomorrow,” is a prominent Hollywood actor and producer. He hosts, narrates and executive produces “Holy Marvels,” according to A+E.

Quaid is highly vocal about his Christian faith.

Though he grew up Baptist, he fell away from religion while struggling with addiction, according to People.

Addiction temporarily served to “fill a hole inside (me),” Quaid told People last year. “When you’re done with the addiction, you need something to fill that hole, something that really works, right?”

On his way out of addiction, he poured himself into a personal relationship with God, which he has since expressed in his work. In 2023 he released a Christian music album. Now he is working on “Holy Marvels.”

“I was drawn to this project not just because of its intriguing concept, but also the way it deeply connects the universal human experience of faith and belief systems,” Quaid said, per A+E Networks. “This series is a unique opportunity for me to reinvest my religious interests and investigate the rich history of these holy marvels and the importance they hold for people around the globe.”