Latter-day Saints help clean trees and other debris after tornadoes on May 26, 2024, tore through Arkansas.

At least 12 tornadoes killed eight people, destroyed homes and left thousands without power during the weekend of May 25 in Arkansas, according to local news reports. One of those tornadoes was the widest ever recorded in the state, at 1.8 miles wide. with winds up to 154 mph.

In the aftermath, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Rogers, Fort Smith, Springdale and Bentonville Arkansas Stakes came together to clean up the damage and help those in need.

“We appreciate the efforts by so many to reach out and serve your neighbor. … This is a wonderful time to unite our community and neighborhoods in serving one another,” Bentonville Arkansas Stake President Paul Van Slooten said in a news release from the Church’s North America Southeast Area.

