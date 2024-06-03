Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets James Perkes of Kearns, Utah, after the second dedication session of the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Sunday, June 2. He invited members to enjoy the blessings of making sacred covenants as they “come to the Lord in the house of the Lord.”

Elder Gong told the Church News the way he describes for himself temple worship and service is changing. “I used to describe what I was doing as going to the temple. Now I think less in terms of going to a place and more in terms of coming to the Lord through sacred covenants with Him in the house of the Lord,” Elder Gong said.

In temples, Church members are invited to participate in ordinances and make covenants, both for themselves and also as proxies on behalf of ancestors. “We come to the Lord and invite those we love to come to the Lord through the covenants they can now make,” he said.

