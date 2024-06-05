Elder Jacob Aaron Kesler, left, from Ely, Nev., and Elder Robert "Tommy" Gardner, 20, from Riverton, Utah. Elder Kesler and Elder Gardner were serving as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Dakota Bismarck Mission and died as the result of a traffic collision on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Two Latter-day Saint missionaries serving in the North Dakota Bismarck Mission died as the result of a vehicle collision on Tuesday, said Sam Penrod, spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Jacob Aaron Kesler, 20, of Ely, Nevada, and Elder Robert “Tommy” Gardner, 20, of Riverton, Utah, died at the scene of the collision, according to Penrod.

The collision occurred as the missionaries were traveling on a highway outside of Beulah, North Dakota, “when their vehicle struck a semi-truck, which had stopped in the road due to an accident,” Penrod said.

Elder Kesler entered the mission field in July 2022 and Elder Gardner had entered in November 2022, said Penrod.

“We send our love and condolences to Elder Kesler’s and Elder Gardner’s families and friends and their fellow missionaries in the North Dakota Bismarck Mission,” said Penrod. “We pray they will each be comforted and feel peace during this tragic time as they reflect on the faithful service these young men have given to the Savior by sharing His gospel.”