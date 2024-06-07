Game show hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak arrive at the 17th annual Broacasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards dinner at Cipriani's 42nd street, Monday, Oct. 22, 2007, in New York.

Pat Sajak’s final “Wheel of Fortune” episode, which airs Friday, includes an emotional goodbye speech from the beloved host.

In it, he talks about the privilege of being welcomed into so many homes each evening and what an honor it’s been to work on “Wheel of Fortune.”

“I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun,” he says in the video, which began making the rounds on social media Friday morning. “No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game.”

Although Sajak does not mention religion in the video, it likely informed his approach as a host.

For more than two decades, he’s served on the board of a Christian college in southern Michigan and, last month, spoke to its graduates about how important it is to be civil to everyone you meet, including people who don’t share your beliefs.

“There’s a big, wide country out there filled with wonderful people, all kinds of people,” he said during his commencement speech.

Pat Sajak’s religion

Hillsdale College, where Sajak spoke and where he serves as chairman of the board of trustees, identifies itself as Christian but welcomes students from a variety of faiths.

Sajak himself was a student there long after he became famous. He secretly took classes at the school around 2008 in hopes of finally obtaining an undergraduate degree, but gave up when it was time to study science, he said during his commencement speech.

Sajak did not talk about his own faith in the speech, just his love of learning. He’s widely believed to be Catholic, although he’s declined chances to be interviewed about it, according to Catholic News Agency.

The article noted that Sajak’s first marriage to Sherril Sajak was annulled by Catholic leaders and that he wed his current wife, Lesly Brown, in a Catholic church.

There’s a strong Catholic contingent at Hillsdale, Catholic News Agency reported.

“There are enough Catholic students, faculty, and staff to sustain a quite vibrant Catholic community,” said one of the school’s professors, David Whalen, to Catholic News Agency. “This makes the college attractive to Catholic students, as does its traditional curriculum and strong academics.”

During his commencement speech, Sajak praised the school for instilling the value of civility in its students.

He ended his speech by saying, “God bless you.”

How to watch Pat Sajak’s final episode

Sajak’s final “Wheel of Fortune” episode will air Friday night. The time varies depending on where you live.

In an interview with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, which aired on “Good Morning America,” the longtime host said he plans to spend his retirement doing crossword puzzles and hanging out with loved ones.

He’ll also continue his work with the Christian school, Hillsdale College.