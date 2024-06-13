Mark Wahlberg arrives at the premiere of "Arthur the King" on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg credits his faith in God for his successful career, per Fox News.

He brought up his faith, along with his family, when asked recently about how he went from humble beginnings to the top of Hollywood.

“My faith, my faith and my family and just finding good balance. But I have to attribute all my success to my faith,” Wahlberg told reporters this week while opening a new restaurant, according to Fox News.

He also cited his faith earlier this year to explain why he’s planning a shift in his movie-making career, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wahlberg, who has starred in multiple blockbuster action and dramatic films, intends to increasingly focus on family-friendly movies.

“I do enjoy doing things that the whole entire family can see,” Wahlberg told Yahoo! Entertainment in March. “I’m a dad of four. I’ve got a kid in college. I like playing age-appropriate roles.”

How faith and family figure in Mark Wahlberg’s Hollywood career

Wahlberg, who is Catholic and is married with four children, begins each day with a prayer and time in the scriptures, per Faithwire.

He is not shy about sharing his faith: He frequently discusses his beliefs in interviews and on social media.

He also factors his faith into his career decisions. In 2022, he funded and starred in “Father Stu,” a biopic about a boxer who becomes a priest.

“You got to stay prayed up,” Wahlberg told fans in an interview that year. “God bless you.”

He has expressed his hopes that his children will one day share his beliefs.

“Hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate toward it on their own,” Wahlberg said, according to Faithwire.

Family-friendly movies from Mark Wahlberg