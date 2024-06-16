Members of the Church exit after the first dedicatory session after Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicates the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16.

The Apostle was accompanied at the dedication by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar; Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Utah Area presidency; his wife, Sister Jill Taylor; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department; and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan.

Elder Bednar encouraged those who will worship and serve in this house of the Lord to build a “covenant connection” with Heavenly Father through what they learn there.

To see a gallery of photos from the dedication, visit TheChurchNews.com.