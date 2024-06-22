Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women General Presidency listens to a question from a participant during a devotional in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Sisters Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society general presidency, Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency and Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women general presidency ministered in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 6-9, according to a news release from ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Their time was split among visiting the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara, meeting with the Mexican Diabetes Association and meeting with local Church members.

At the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara on June 7, Sister Yee met with hospital officials about the needs of their organization, and they discussed possible collaborations between the hospital and the Church. After the meeting, Sister Yee remained to offer comfort and support to patients and their families.

