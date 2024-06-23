Sister Fa'afeai Anita Muliselu, left, and Elder Micah Beckstead, biological siblings, both served in the Samoa Apia Mission together between 2023 and 2024.

Micah Beckstead and Faʻafeai Anita Muliselu agree it was no coincidence they were led to serve in the same mission.

Brother and sister, the two were adopted young by different families and grew up on separate continents. They had met only once before, when 8-year-old Micah and his family visited American Samoa, where he was born and where Faʻafeai was living, while she was 11.

About a decade after the brief visit, as a young adult who had studied Spanish in school, Elder Beckstead was surprised to receive a call to the Samoa Apia Mission.

