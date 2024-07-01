The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the dedication and open house dates for the Tallahassee Florida Temple.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Tallahassee Florida Temple on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, with the two dedicatory sessions — at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Eastern — to be broadcast to all units within the new temple district.

More details on the dedication and open house will be announced later. The release of the dedication and open house dates were first published Monday, July 1, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

