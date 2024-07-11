East End resident Pollo hands Laura Galvan brisket found as they sifted through perishable foods that were left outside of a Kroger due to power outages from the recent Hurricane Beryl that made landfall in Houston on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Hurricane Beryl struck Texas on Monday and left damaged property and flooding in its wake, per ABC 7. It’s still affecting the Midwest, which is now experiencing heavy rains.

Up and down the coast, from the Caribbean to Texas, lives have been lost or devastated by Hurricane Beryl. Families and individuals are looking to rebuild.

In the aftermath of the storm, faith groups are coming together to help these shattered communities, per Fox 26.

How churches are helping after Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl left thousands in need of basic necessities, according to Reuters. Two days after the storm left Texas, 1.5 million were without electricity. Homes have been destroyed and many remain in need of shelter, medical care, food and water.

In response, different church congregations have united to support their communities.

In Bull Savanna, Jamaica, a group of Christian churches is leading relief efforts, according to The Christian Chronicle. Even before the storm struck, members of the Braeton Church of Christ set aside bags of food and made emergency response plans. Following the hurricane, they have dispatched teams to congregation members wrecked by the storm.

“We’re going to work until we can’t work anymore,” said Christopher Fong, a native Jamaican and preacher who, though studying education in the United States, has traveled home to join emergency relief volunteers, to The Christian Chronicle. “We see this effort as benevolent and evangelistic. We want to show the world that the church believes what the apostle Paul said (in Galatians 6:10): ‘As we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.’”

In Texas, where the storm hit more recently, churches are scrambling to meet the immense needs of their communities.

In the Galveston and Houston area, where the hurricane hit hardest, Catholic churches, among others, are rushing to provide aid, according to Catholic News Agency.

Cynthia Colbert, president and CEO of Catholic Charities in the area, told Catholic News Agency that her organization will provide financial assistance, food, cleaning supplies and long-term support for those in need.

The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church has collected and sent $10,000 in emergency relief to its counterpart in Texas, per its official press release.

In Katy, Texas, the Katy Christian Ministries’ food bank usually services 140 clients a day, according to Fox 29. The hurricane more than doubled their load.

“When we’re called to action, everybody gets together, and wants to help out,” said Fernando Cruz, of Katy PowerHouse Church, to Fox 29. “That’s the bigger picture, here, to help your brother out.”

A detailed view of damage to a vehicle in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, after Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. | Maria Lysaker

How you can help people affected by Hurricane Beryl