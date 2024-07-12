David A.R. White stars as Reverend Dave in "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness." “God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust” will debut in theaters on Sept. 12.

In 2014, “God’s Not Dead” hit theaters and achieved box office success — to the surprise of some critics, according to Entertainment Weekly. It subsequently launched an entire franchise.

The fifth movie in the series, “God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust,” will debut in theaters across the nation on Sept. 12, per The Christian Post.

What is ‘God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust’ about?

A synopsis from Fathom Events explains that the new “God’s Not Dead” movie will again feature the Rev. David Hill, who decides to run for Congress on a platform built around Christian values.

“Facing a powerful adversary intent on removing religion from governance, the film emphasizes the significance of religious values in shaping policy and governance,” reads the synopsis. “It delivers a compelling call for audiences to exercise their God-given right to vote and make their voices heard.”

“‘God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust’ serves as a bold reminder that complacency can erode our liberties, freedom, and faith when we fail to actively defend and uphold them,” said the film’s producer, Michael Scott, per Fathom Events. “If we truly believe in a faithful God who is ‘good all the time,’ we must be willing to speak out and stand firm in our beliefs, even in the face of great risks and opposition.”

David A. R. White, who co-produced the film and stars in it as the Rev. Hill, is a passionate Christian. He co-founded the faith-based streaming service PureFlix and has starred in multiple Christian films, according to The Christian Post.

The film also features actors Isaiah Washington, Dean Cain, Samaire Armstrong and Ray Wise. Scott, White, Jim Ameduri, Kendall Baldwin, Shawn Boskie and Troy Duhon serve as executive producers.

Shane Harper plays the part of Josh Wheaton in "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness."

How many ‘God’s Not Dead’ movies are there?

Each film in the “God’s Not Dead” franchise has tackled an issue related to religious expression.

“God’s Not Dead”: The first film in the series centers on a college student who challenges his atheist professor’s stand on the existence of God.

“God’s Not Dead 2″: The second film follows a high school teacher who faces challenges when answering her students’ questions about Jesus.

“God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness”: The third film in the franchise introduces the character of the Rev. David Hill, who is struggling with members of his community over Christian beliefs.

“God’s Not Dead: We the People”: This fourth film follows the Rev. Hill as he supports parents’ right to homeschool in a battle with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

White says the films aim to start “essential conversations” about God, according to PureFlix.

The series has faced some pushback for its portrayal of the tension between Christianity and politics.

In 2021, film critic Joseph Homes said the series serves as “the poster boy for how white conservative Christians exaggerate the reality of Christian persecution in America and, intentionally or unintentionally, caricature and demonize their opposition,” according to Religion Unplugged.

Though the film series has largely been unpopular with critics, religious audiences continually support it, with Christian celebrities and pastors endorsing it and whole religious organizations running advertisements and outreach campaigns centered on the film, per Vox.