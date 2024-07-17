Harmeet Dhillon of San Francisco covers her head before delivering the invocation during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016.

The Republican National Convention is not a religious event, but prayer still plays a prominent role.

People of faith are invited on stage throughout the event to deliver invocations or benedictions — and to call on God to protect former President Donald Trump.

In other words, it’s not controversial to mix religion and politics at the Republican National Convention.

But some of the prayers offered so far this week have still been met with pushback, especially one offered on Monday by a Sikh woman.

Sikh prayer at Republican National Convention

Harmeet Dhillon, a representative from the Republican National Committee for California, spoke Monday night about Saturday’s shooting at a Trump rally before offering a Sikh prayer.

“I am honored to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith tradition, practiced by over 25 million worldwide,” she said, according to a video shared by Asian News International.

Dhillon explained that she’d be reciting the “Ardas” prayer, which Sikhs say before a new endeavor in order to praise God and ask for protection.

She sang the prayer in the Punjabi language and then added a prayer in English.

“Dear Vaheguru, our one true God, we thank you for creating America as a unique haven on this earth where all people are free to worship according to their faith. We seek your blessings and guidance for our beloved country. Please bless our people with wisdom as they vote in the upcoming election. And please bless with humility, honesty, skill, and integrity all those who conduct the election,” Dhillon said.

Prayer controversy at Republican National Convention

The Sikh prayer at the Republican National Convention sparked controversy for a number of reasons.

Some Christian leaders criticized the GOP for leaning into an interfaith approach.

“Republicans rocking a Sikh prayer at the RNC. It would be better to have no prayers than this type of ‘COEXIST’ pabulum,” said Thomas S. Kidd, a professor at Midwestern Seminary, in a post on X.

Other viewers questioned why images of Christian crosses were projected on the screens behind Dhillon as she delivered the Sikh prayer and behind a Jewish woman as she offered a Jewish prayer.

“The wall of giant screens behind her projected images of American flags flying next to Christian crosses and churches,” Religion News Service reported.

Still others said the Republican National Convention’s organizers did not appropriately prepare them for what to expect from Dhillon’s remarks.

“There was a woman that came out who was Sikh. I told them, I have to be off the stage completely when she prays. I don’t want there to be confusion. As a follower of Christ, I can’t be on the stage while this woman is praying to, I don’t know what. Unfortunately, that was a miscommunication,” said the Rev. James Roemke, who also prayed from the stage Monday, to Deseret’s Samuel Benson.

Religion at Republican National Convention

Although Dhillon’s prayer faced pushback because it came from a non-Christian faith, its actual content was par for the course at this week’s event.

Multiple speakers have offered prayers in which they called on God to bless the country and thanked God for keeping Trump safe, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“We give thanks to You for keeping President Trump safe,” said the Rev. Roemke in his on-stage prayer. “We pray for the families of those affected by the demonic violence at the rally on Saturday, and we pray You would send Your holy angels to guard and keep President Trump from all harm and danger.”