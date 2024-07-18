The BYU Creamery on Ninth in Provo is shown in December 2023. Opened in 1949, the campus landmark will be replaced by a new building next year.

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Brigham Young University is going to tear down its historic CONE.

That’s official BYU code for the Creamery on Ninth East, the 75-year-old campus landmark ice cream shop, grill and grocery store on the eastern edge of the university.

The Creamery opened in 1949 to provide milk for the campus and then other dairy products produced by the university. Most famously today, it is the flagship store of the BYU Creamery brand, which famously includes the chocolate milk that is part of stone-cold sober BYU’s national image.

Student employees manning the Creamery’s ice cream counter also sell tens of thousands of scoops of ice cream each year to the 1.3 million customers who visit the Creamery annually, including In-Shane-ly Chocolate, the ice cream named for BYU President Shane Reese.

Don’t worry, BYU will get a brand-new CONE. In fact, the Creamery will remain open while its bigger, better replacement is being built on the west side of its current parking lot next to the Heritage Halls Central Building.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday and construction will begin this month. The new building will open in a year, in mid-2025, according to a BYU news release.

The new store will feature a 70% increase in retail space, including critical updates so the store can meet the evolving needs of the campus community.

That should mean the store can sell more Creamery ice cream, including the traditional flavor inspired by the school president.

One of the favorite Creamery flavors is Earnestly Chocolate — chocolate ice cream, caramel swirl, marshmallow swirl and chocolate covered caramel cups — created in 1999 to celebrate the rededication of the Ernest L. Wilkinson Student Center, named for the man who presided over the school from 1951-71.

The most recent presidential flavors are:

“Woosh, Cecil,” named for President Cecil Samuelson and consisting of chocolate ice cream laced with salted caramel and cashews.

“Worthen’s PB&C,” a peanut butter ice cream with peanut brittle and chocolate swirl named for President Kevin Worthen.

“In-Shane-ly Chocolate,” which debuted in September 2023 and is made up of Dutch chocolate ice cream with marshmallow swirls and brownie pieces.

The fact that chocolate would be the base of Reese’s namesake ice cream is no surprise. At BYU’s annual University Conference last year — Reese’s first as president — a member of his cabinet told faculty and staff that whatever flavor the Creamery chose, it would have a lot of chocolate.

The campus appears grateful. Last month, In-Shane-ly Chocolate was voted the Creamery’s No. 1 chocolate ice cream.

Related 3 fun ways to get to know new BYU President Shane Reese before his inauguration

Mint flavors are also popular. “Blue Goggles,” one of at least four ice creams that include mint, consists of blue mint ice cream, chocolate covered honeycomb and cookie dough pieces.

So, if you’re in Provo this summer or dropping off a child there in the fall, swing by the old Creamery at 1209 N. 900 East, try the new flavors and hang out at the old haunt a final time.

My Recent Stories

Earthquake, hurricane, malnutrition focus of global Latter-day Saint humanitarian aid projects (July 16)

About the church

The presidents of BYU and BYU-Idaho joined with the Commissioner of Church Education to write an opinion piece about what church schools are doing to rebuild trust in higher education.

A church leader recently spoke about the backlash Latter-day Saints received for supporting Proposition 8 in California. This is what that experience taught him about peacemaking.

How Latter-day Saints worldwide are building bridges of unity and faith through sports and recreational activities.

How to attend the open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple.

Here’s an excellent story about how restoring “faith in faith” is a key to depolarizing religious liberty.

There are 50 temples currently between groundbreaking and dedication. Here’s an at-a-glance look at them.

The Las Vegas City Council was debating a vote on the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple when this email was being prepared.

What I’m reading

My Boston Red Sox — I’ll be in Denver next week to watch them play the Colorado Rockies — selected BYU pitcher Ben Hansen with their 20th pick and David “Big Papi” Ortiz’s son with their 19th pick in this week’s Major League Baseball draft.

Last month, ChurchBeat noted that a curator at BYU’s Museum of Paleontology had been quoted in the New York Times about the upcoming sale of a full Stegosaurus skeleton. Well, the sale happened and it smashed expectations, selling for more than $40 million. Read what the Smithsonian Magazine reported.

Behind the Scenes

BYU President Shane Reese poses with a half gallon of “In-Shane-ly Chocolate,” a new ice cream named for him, at the Culinary Support Center on BYU’s Provo Campus on Sept. 7, 2023. | Jaren Wilkey/BYU

An artist's rendering of BYU's new building for the Creamery on Ninth, which is expected to be completed and open in mid-2025 next to the original 75-year-old campus landmark in Provo, Utah. | BYU

A BYU ad for "In-Shane-ly Chocolate," the new BYU Creamery ice cream that debuted in September 2023 to honor the school's new president, Shane Reese. | BYU