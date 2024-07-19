The cover of Michael James' new album, "Good News." His album is the latest in a slew of Christian music this summer.

Country music singer Michael James just released his debut album titled “Good News,” which focuses on faith and following the gospel, per the New York Weekly.

The album combines soulful melodies with faith-based messages.

James’ album is the latest in a bunch of Christian music released this summer. Read on to see which songs you shouldn’t miss.

Michael James’ new album

James is a Nashville-based singer and songwriter who is passionate about his Christian faith, per the New York Weekly. He’s opened for more established stars like LOCASH and Restless Road already, but “Good News” is his first album.

“‘Good News’ is my very first album, and it defines where my life is right now,” James said, according to the New York Weekly. “The album is about how a kid can go from living an unfulfilled life on a wide path to walking straight and narrow after hearing the good news (of the gospel).”

The track list for “Good News” includes:

“Road I Wanna Ride”

“Simple Like That”

“Good News”

“Little Bit of Livin’”

“As Time Goes On”

“Can I Get An Amen”

“God Bless My Mama”

“Somebody Thank The Lord”

“Everything”

“The Good Life”

New religious music this summer

These songs are currently topping Spotify charts for Christian music.

“Take It All Back” by Tauren Wells and Davies: This song talks about faith and triumph over adversity through the angels of God. It’s a rousing, fiery and defiant beat with a catchy chorus.

“These Days” by Jeremy Camp and Franni Rae: Popular Christian artist Jeremy Camp partners with Frannie Rae for a testimony of the love of God in this pop Christian song.

“Nothin’ Sweeter” by TobyMac: This piano-heavy ballad features TobyMac’s crooning voice and a lot of love for Jesus.

“sos!” by gio.: Singer gio. continually calls out for help in this musical expression of faith.

“Jungle In the City” by Gabe Price and Friends: This song catches on the rock pop music trend that has taken over the music scene this summer. This song talks perseverance and confidence in the middle of a crowded and confusing world.

Top bands doing religious music

These bands and artists are stars in the world of religious music — and music in general.