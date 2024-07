Peter Vidmar and Li Ning of China stand on the podium after they both won gold medals in the Men's Pommel Horse Gymnastic event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 4,1984. | The Associated Press

PARIS, France — Former Olympic gold medal gymnast Peter Vidmar didn’t have many opportunities to complain about hard training days as a child.

His father, John Vidmar — himself a former gymnast — contracted polio in his late 20s and struggled physically the rest of his life.

His children watched their father “put on a smile” and maneuver his body to accomplish whatever had to be done. For him, it was a daily struggle.

