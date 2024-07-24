After the International Olympic Committee voted in Paris to award the 2034 Winter Games to Utah on Wednesday, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement offering “heartfelt congratulations” and pledging to work with Olympic organizers.

“We stand ready to support the 2034 Olympic Games in welcoming athletes, volunteers and visitors from around the world,” wrote President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

Recalling the feelings of “unity, peace and friendship” that characterized the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games, church leaders said they are “committed to efforts that make Salt Lake a host city that embodies values of service, cooperation, and mutual respect.”

The leaders also pledged, as “the home of the international headquarters of the Church,” to support Olympic organizers at both local and international levels to again welcome the world to Utah.

Following is the complete First Presidency statement:

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints extends its heartfelt congratulations to Salt Lake City on securing the bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics. We celebrate this news, recalling the feelings of unity, peace and friendship that characterized the event when it was last hosted in Utah in 2002. We stand ready to support the 2034 Olympic Games in welcoming athletes, volunteers and visitors from around the world. The Church is committed to efforts that make Salt Lake a host city that embodies values of service, cooperation, and mutual respect. As the home of the international headquarters of the Church, we will work with organizers at both local and international levels to welcome the world as 2034 draws near.”