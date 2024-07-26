A heart shape made with red smoke by the French Air Force elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" floats in the air near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.

Friday’s rainy opening ceremony at the Olympics had plenty of memorable moments, including when the bells rang out at Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Olympic opening ceremony marked the first time the Notre Dame bells have rung since April 2019, when a massive fire engulfed the beloved church and tourist attraction.

For much of the past five years, crews have been working to repair the cathedral and make it safe to visit — and worship in — once again.

On Friday, they had a chance to celebrate their progress, when Notre Dame played a starring role in the opening ceremony.

Notre Dame Cathedral was one of many monuments in Paris featured in a series of short videos about the Olympic flame incorporated into the opening ceremony.

After the Notre Dame bells rang, the torch bearer who popped up at several points in the ceremony was shown running through the inside of the church en route to his next landmark.

Notre Dame is expected to reopen in December, according to ABC News.

“A fortnight before the reopening of the building in December, a large procession will be held in the streets of Paris to accompany the return of the statue of Notre Dame,” the article said.