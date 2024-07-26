A heart shape made with red smoke by the French Air Force elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" floats in the air near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. | Julien de Rosa, Pool Photo via Associated Press
Kelsey Dallas

By Kelsey Dallas

Kelsey is an assistant managing editor for the Deseret News. She covers religion, sports and the Supreme Court.

Friday’s rainy opening ceremony at the Olympics had plenty of memorable moments, including when the bells rang out at Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Olympic opening ceremony marked the first time the Notre Dame bells have rung since April 2019, when a massive fire engulfed the beloved church and tourist attraction.

For much of the past five years, crews have been working to repair the cathedral and make it safe to visit — and worship in — once again.

On Friday, they had a chance to celebrate their progress, when Notre Dame played a starring role in the opening ceremony.

View Comments

Notre Dame Cathedral was one of many monuments in Paris featured in a series of short videos about the Olympic flame incorporated into the opening ceremony.

After the Notre Dame bells rang, the torch bearer who popped up at several points in the ceremony was shown running through the inside of the church en route to his next landmark.

Related
Paris Olympics open with first-ever river entrance by athletes

Notre Dame is expected to reopen in December, according to ABC News.

“A fortnight before the reopening of the building in December, a large procession will be held in the streets of Paris to accompany the return of the statue of Notre Dame,” the article said.

Join the Conversation
Have a minute? We want to know about your commenting experience.
Click here to let us know what you think about comments at the Deseret News.
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.