Brother Chad H Webb and his wife, Sister Kristi Webb, pose for a portrait outside the Church Office Building at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Brother Webb was sustained as first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency during the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in April 2024.

On Feb. 18, 2024, Brother Chad H Webb and his wife, Sister Kristi Webb, had the unique opportunity to join Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, as speakers at a worldwide devotional for young adults.

The devotional, which originated from Mexico City, Mexico, was historic. It marked the first time an entire event produced for a global audience was broadcast in a non-English language. Elder and Sister Soares and Brother and Sister Webb spoke in Spanish. Prayers and music were also shared in Spanish.

For Brother Webb, once a shy young man unsure about how to share the gospel in English, let alone Spanish, it was a meaningful, full-circle moment. Less than four decades earlier he had a life-changing experience as a missionary in Mexico, where he learned the language and came to love the people.

