President Russell M. Nelson donated the medical journals from his pioneering career as a heart surgeon to the University of Utah on Aug. 30, 2023. “I am deeply grateful for the important role the University of Utah played in my education and surgical career,” President Nelson said.

Having “perhaps our most distinguished alumnus donate such a remarkable volume of records” marked a historic day for the university, said U of U President Taylor R. Randall. He joins this episode of the Church News podcast to discuss President Nelson’s gift, the value of higher education and the benefit of the Church’s institute program to college-aged students.

Listen to the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.

