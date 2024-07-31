The Rev. Amos C. Brown, senior pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco and president of the NAACP branch in San Francisco, discusses a new partnership between the NAACP and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a press conference at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 14, 2021. The night her campaign for president launched, Vice President Kamala Harris called Brown and requested that he pray for her.

The night her campaign for president officially launched, Vice President Kamala Harris called her pastor and requested that he pray for her, according to The Christian Post.

“She said to me, ‘Pastor, I called because I want you to pray for me, (my husband) Doug, this country … and the race I am intending to run for president,’” the Rev. Amos C. Brown told Sojourners about the conversation.

The Rev. Brown leads Third Baptist Church of San Francisco.

The faith of Kamala Harris

The Rev. Brown has known Harris and her family for more than two decades, according to Sojourners. He said the vice president is a “dues-paying member” of his church.

The pastor told Sojourners that he feels Harris was drawn to the congregation because of its work on civil rights.

“She came to this church because she knew our ways, she knew our history,” he said. “This church has always had a balanced spirituality: social justice and personal fulfillment and salvation.”

Brown, who has pastored at the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco since 1976, has figured majorly in the civil rights movement. He took a class taught by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. when he was younger.

When Harris called him for advice earlier this month, the Rev. Brown shared Micah 6:8 with her and reminded her to follow its teachings.

He reminded her to “do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your maker,” per Sojourners.

Harris also requested that the Rev. Brown pray that she “would be the quintessential instrument to bring healing, hope and wholeness” for the country, according to The Associated Press.

Latest polling on Trump vs. Harris

Although Trump seemed to be building a lead over President Joe Biden before Biden dropped out, Harris’ emergence as the likely Democratic presidential nominee has shaken up the race.

Harris and Trump tied in a recent survey of registered voters — each had support from 46% of respondents, according to Yahoo News.

“On average, Harris is polling a few points better than Biden was — while Trump’s numbers have remained the same. The result is a closer race,” Yahoo reported.

Swing state polls look about the same as national polls. They either show that Harris and Trump are tied or that one of the two candidates leads by one or two percentage points. Per Yahoo News, Harris has also made progress in Arizona and Georgia, though Trump still leads by several points in both states.