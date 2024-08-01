President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sister Wendy W. Nelson prior to the rededication of the Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released portions of the aggregated teachings of President Russell M. Nelson on Thursday.

Four different chapters of teachings, published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, were released in 12 languages: Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan.

The “Teachings of Presidents of the Church” series was launched in 1997, bringing together key themes of a particular prophet’s ministry, with a new volume released approximately yearly and becoming text for Sunday discussion among members. Four chapters are now available exploring President Nelson’s teachings on “The Atonement of Jesus Christ,” “Faith in Jesus Christ,” “The Abrahamic Covenant” and “Revelation for Our Lives.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

While previous manuals were released only after a prophet’s death, this is the first time a “Teachings” manual has been released concurrent with a continuing ministry. The living manual will be updated as an online document as President Nelson continues his ministry into his 100th year next month, on Sept. 9.

Latter-day Saints believe that God works through living prophets today — just like Moses, Isaiah, Peter, and Paul were called in the old world and Nephi, Mormon and Alma were called in the Americas anciently to testify of Jesus Christ and teach His gospel.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ sustained President Nelson as prophet, seer, and revelator and the 17th president of the church on Jan. 14, 2018, looking to him collectively as the only person on the earth who receives revelation to guide the entire church. (The other counselors in the First Presidency and the members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are also sustained and called to be prophets, seers and revelators.)

“Though the heavens and the earth pass away, my word shall not pass away, but shall all be fulfilled,” says the Lord in Latter-day Saint scripture, “whether by mine own voice or by the voice of my servants, it is the same.”

Two additional chapters will be released in September and two in October, with additional chapters released periodically similar to the new church hymnal, until a full 28 chapters planned will eventually be available digitally.

On Thursday, members of the First Presidency shared on social media the personal impact of what President Nelson has taught. Calling him his “dear friend,” President Dallin H. Oaks cited the newly released manual of President Nelson’s teachings about the “healing power” available from the Savior, who can “give us strength when we are weak, enable us to do things we never could do on our own, and heal us from sin when we repent.”

“The Atonement of Jesus Christ can help us cope with grief, sadness, weakness, fear, anxiety, all of those things that are part of mortality’s trials,” President Nelson said in a 2019 devotional in Orlando, Florida.

But these are not just teachings, President Oaks said. “He truly believes and lives them,” he said, emphasizing the peace President Nelson has found despite the death of his wife and two daughters, among many other life challenges.

President Henry B. Eyring likewise cited a particular teaching meaningful to him. “The Lord does not require perfect faith for us to have access to His perfect power. But He does ask us to believe,” President Nelson taught in 2021.

“Through your faith, Jesus Christ will increase your ability to move the mountains in your life, even though your personal challenges may loom as large as Mount Everest.”

“Your mountains will vary,” President Nelson continued, “and yet the answer to each of your challenges is to increase your faith. ... Faith always increases our access to godly power.”

“The Savior is never closer to you than when you are facing or climbing a mountain with faith.”

This is the 17th manual in the “Teachings of the Presidents of the Church” series, with the last one, “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Thomas S. Monson,” released in November 2022 and focused on the previous president of the church.

The manual is available online in the church’s Gospel Library under Books and Lessons and Teachings of Presidents, as well as in its Gospel Library app. In addition to thematized written teachings from his time as an apostle (1984-2018) and prophet (2018-2024), these chapters also contain for the first time video excerpts and “invitations and promises” sections to make the teachings easier to engage and apply.

Although no longer part of the church’s annual curriculum of gospel study, which is now “Come, Follow Me,” the series is offered as a resource for further study, guidance and encouragement for individuals and families.