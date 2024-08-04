Attendees sign a giant birthday card for President Russell M. Nelson’s upcoming 100th birthday during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

Among the snacks and freebies that young adults were given at the start of the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference was what would become the perfect icebreaker — Connection Bingo.

Spots on the bingo card ranged from “Loves romantic comedies” to “Was born in the same month as you” to “Shares the same favorite ice cream flavor.”

Attendees of the convention portion of the YSA conference — held Aug. 2-3 in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City — got to know other YSAs in classes, activities and service projects as they signed squares on one another’s bingo cards.

