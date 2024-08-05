Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, gesture to attendees prior to the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

During his career as a pilot, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met people who — fearing turbulence, lack of control, media reports and past experiences — were afraid to fly.

Young people have similar reasons for fearing the future, said Elder Uchtdorf, speaking Sunday in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City at the conclusion of the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference.

Young adults today can overcome their fears and embrace their eternal potential and purpose by focusing on the Lord Jesus Christ, said Elder Uchtdorf, accompanied by his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf.

“You were created to fly with the eagles and to reach celestial heights. You are a beloved child of Almighty God. You were made to soar.”

Resolving ‘aerophobia’ about the future

As many as 30% of people experience some kind of aerophobia, or fear of flying. The four most common reasons why, said Elder Uchtdorf, may also drive young adults’ fears about flying into the future.

1. Fear of turbulence. Rather than see “turbulence” in life as a sign things are failing, young adults can use it to anchor themselves to Jesus Christ. One day, “you will look back on those turbulent times with gratitude” for opportunities to grow spiritually in ways not possible otherwise.

2. Lack of control. Young adults can’t control many things in this world, “but no matter what happens, you have the freedom to choose whom you will trust,” said Elder Uchtdorf. “In Jesus Christ, you have a perfect, trustworthy Pilot for your life.”

3. Media reports. Online content, voices and mistruths may discourage young adults or weaken their faith. “I invite you to take charge of your own use of media. If you put Jesus Christ in the center of your frame, I promise that you will see everything else more clearly.”

4. Past experiences. Though some feel an unhappy past prevents a happy future, “the gospel of Jesus Christ is clear proof to the contrary.” Despite mistakes, flaws and wounds, “He knows your true identity. He knows the desires of your heart and your eternal potential.”

No matter what young adults deal with, “Jesus Christ and his teachings are the answer. Jesus Christ is your strength.”

Attendees watch Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf leave the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

‘For the Strength of Youth’

Elder Uchtdorf said he carries a pocket-size copy of “For the Strength of Youth” with him wherever he goes. He said it helps outsiders understand the church’s values.

His pamphlet recipients have included ambassadors and senators, civic and religious leaders and everyday mothers and fathers.

In October 2022 general conference, the day after Elder Uchtdorf announced a revised “For the Strength of Youth” guide, President Russell M. Nelson said: “One crucial element of [God’s latter-day work] is preparing a people who are able, ready and worthy to receive the Lord when He comes again.”

Elder Uchtdorf testified to young adults, “I believe that ‘For the Strength of Youth’ is an ideal resource to help us become that kind of people.”

This guide could have been titled “For the Strength of ‘You,’” said Elder Uchtdorf, because it doesn’t have an age requirement or expiration date. Its principles of setting aside negative worldly influences and seeking Christ are paramount for all.

“Make this ‘guide for making choices’ a regular part of your gospel study,” Elder Uchtdorf invited. “Use it as it was intended — to point you to Jesus Christ, to keep him and his doctrine at the center of your life.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, gesture to attendees prior to the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

‘Don’t underestimate your influence’

After Sister Uchtdorf’s father died when she was 12 years old, her mother fell into depression that seemingly nothing could soothe. Then, eight months after his death, two missionaries knocked on their door in Frankfurt, Germany.

“The missionaries brought us God’s answers,” Sister Uchtdorf recounted, and learning the plan of salvation was particularly powerful. “It brought hope and light back into our home.”

Young adult members of the Church of Jesus Christ can similarly proclaim the Savior’s gospel through their good life and courageous testimony. “You are a significant part of this wonderful and sacred work.”

Sister Uchtdorf said: “God has put you in a place where you have many opportunities to be tools in the hands of the Lord Jesus Christ. He relies on you.”

Every deed of goodness can become an act of leadership in the kingdom of God, said Sister Uchtdorf. “Don’t underestimate your influence and power for good.”

The Wasatch Front Young Single Adult Choir waves to Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf prior to the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

What young adults were saying

Before the devotional, Alaina Jensen from Alpine, Utah, had been struggling to plan her future. “Hearing from an Apostle that there’s so much more coming for us was a reminder that God’s hand is there every part of the way.”

Jordan Schanze from American Fork, Utah, was reminded that Christ is someone he can rely on as more than just a religious figure to follow. “If you actually love someone, you have a desire to make them happy and to serve them.”

Daniele Nogales Albarracín, visiting from Buenos Aires, Argentina, was taught that she is in charge of how she uses her time and that she can use it to follow the Savior. “There are moments I think I don’t have time, but I learned I choose how to use my time so I don’t waste my day.”

Bradley Riches from Dallas, Texas, currently attending BYU, felt a spiritual prompting to study “For the Strength of Youth” more often and involve the Lord in His decisions. “Even though I don’t have control over everything, it doesn’t really matter, because God has a plan, and He has control over everything.”