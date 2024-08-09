Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, poses after winning the silver medal in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Before running in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase prelims of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5, Kenneth Rooks worried he might not be able to compete with the top runners in his event.

The 24-year-old returned Latter-day Saint missionary found comfort and inspiration in the Book of Mormon, specifically Alma chapter 26.

In that chapter, Ammon glories in the Lord. When his brother Aaron rebukes him for boasting, Ammon replies, “I know that I am nothing; as to my strength I am weak; therefore I will not boast of myself, but I will boast of my God, for in his strength I can do all things” (verse 12).

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.