Women's 400-meter hurdles gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, stands on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone regularly writes about her Christian faith on Instagram, sharing insights from Bible studies and gratitude for God.

After she won her second Olympic gold medal this week in the women’s 400-meter hurdles event, the U.S. track and field superstar continued this tradition, thanking God for his support during her latest Olympic journey.

“What an honor, a blessing, and a privilege. I never want to take these moments for granted,” McLaughlin-Levrone wrote about winning gold and breaking her own world record. “In a week where my faith was tried, my peace wavered, and the weight of the world began to descend, God was beyond gracious.”

She pointed readers to a Bible verse, Psalm 115:1, about trusting and celebrating the Lord.

“Not to us, O Lord, not to us, but to your name give glory, for the sake of your steadfast love and your faithfulness!” McLaughlin-Levrone wrote.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Olympics

McLaughlin-Levrone’s Instagram post about her time at the Olympics went up early Saturday morning (Paris time), just over a day after her big race.

McLaughlin-Levrone completed the 400-meter hurdles in 50.37 seconds during Thursday’s final, beating the second place finisher by 1.5 seconds.

Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States crosses the finish line ahead of silver medalist Anna Cockrell, of the United States, center, and bronze medalist Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, right, in the women's 400 meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Ashley Landis

She set a new world record at the Olympics, besting her own past world record for the fifth time, according to Olympics.com.

McLaughlin-Levrone also became the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 400-meter hurdles, the article said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone religion

McLaughlin-Levrone wrote that she repeated the phrase “Trust in Jesus” as she battled her race-related fears — and her competitors.

“I didn’t know what the outcome would be, but I did know He was who I wanted to lead me through the journey,” she said.

McLaughlin-Levrone expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of Team USA once again.

“Once again, I am immensely grateful to have had the opportunity to represent my country on the world’s biggest stage. What a blessing,” she said.