World map shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saints. | Church News graphic

By Church News

In a list of the 30 nations with the largest Latter-day Saint populations, the Democratic Republic of the Congo made the biggest leap over the past four years, moving from No. 28 to No. 22.

The top nine countries on the list remain the same, with the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Philippines and Peru as the five nations with the most members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints among their residents. Nigeria is the new No. 10, moving up from No. 13.

The African countries of DR Congo and Nigeria are the only two among the 30 listed to move more than two places.

