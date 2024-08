In this combination image, clockwise from top left, the USA women's rugby sevens team, including Stephanie "Steph" Rovetti; Kenneth Rooks won silver in the 3,000-meter steeplechase; and Fiji's rugby seven's team, including Ponipate “Poni” Loganimasi, won silver, in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

It was in the Stade de France stadium on both the purple track and the rugby pitch where Olympic aspirations reached the medals podium for three athletes connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

From the purple track to the basketball court to the shooting range, more than a dozen athletes connected to the Church competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics — most making their Olympic debuts.

Here’s how they did.

