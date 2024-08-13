Left, David J. Pratt, president of the Church’s Roseville California Stake; Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy and the Church’s North America West Area President; Ranjit Singh, leader of the Sikh Temple Gurdwara in Yuba City; and Tejinder Dosanjh, the Sikh Temple’s secretary on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

An interfaith friendship developed decades ago between Latter-day Saints and members of the Sikh faith in northern California is continuing to blossom.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, more than 200 youth and 75 adults of the Roseville California Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a youth conference event that involved visiting a number of venues in the Yuba City area.

The city in California is home to one of the largest Sikh populations outside of India. One highlight came when the group visited the Sikh Temple Gurdwara, a short distance from the Church’s Feather River California Temple.

