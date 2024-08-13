More than 100,000 people made “The Chosen” Season 5 possible.

That is according to an announcement from the Come and See Foundation released on Tuesday.

Due to the donations of more than 104,000 supporters across 151 countries, Season 5 of the hit historical drama series about the life of Jesus and the disciples is fully funded.

Stan Jantz, CEO of the foundation, said in the release, “The extraordinary generosity we witness daily is inspiring because it enables us to continue making the authentic Jesus known to the world one episode at a time.”

“At Come and See, our goal is to present the greatest story of the greatest person to the greatest number of people in a language they know best. The momentum we’re seeing behind this movement is like no other as the world responds to the story of Jesus through ‘The Chosen,’” said Jantz.

“The only reason I’m able to focus on show running ‘The Chosen’ is because viewers continue to give to Come and See,” said the show’s creator, Dallas Jenkins. “And even more beautiful is the impact the show is having all over the world because of Come and See’s work in keeping the show free and translating it into so many languages.”

The Come and See Foundation is working to translate the show into 600 languages and ensure at least 1 billion people watch the show. The fist four seasons are currently translated into more than 50 languages.