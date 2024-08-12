Dallas Jenkin, creator, producer, writer and director of “The Chosen,” works during filming at the Salvation Army's Camp Hoblitzelle in Midlothian, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. “The Chosen” Season 5 will take viewers through Holy Week.

Have you ever wanted to go backstage to see how “The Chosen” comes together? As Season 5 gets made, the show is giving fans a sneak peek into some of what they can expect from the show.

It’s something “The Chosen” typically does — post videos as they are filming with little glimpses into scenes and actors commenting on the process. There are a couple videos now posted about Season 5.

Here’s what to know.

Behind the scenes of ‘The Chosen’ Season 5

Per usual, the show has given behind-the-scenes looks into the filming of Season 5. One video shows features a preview of Simon Peter delivering a sermon. “We’re throwing hype,” Noah James, who plays Andrew, said about his reaction to the scene.

Another video from when the cast and crew were filming in Utah showed a dust storm moving onto the set. Tumbleweeds blow onto the set, trash cans are knocked over, the tents blow in the wind as cast and crew scramble to take shelter during the storm.

When the cast and crew went to Midlothian, Texas, to begin filming on location there, the show posted a video showing the similarities and differences between the set from now and Season 4. “I didn’t think we would have palaces and Jerusalem, and all that fun stuff,” said the show’s creator, Dallas Jenkins, about the set. Showing the filming of a scene where the Roman soldiers march down in between buildings, the crew can be seen shoveling dirt onto the muddy ground so the actors can walk on it.

The most recent video was posted on Sunday. The scenes they were shown filming feature Shmuel’s increasing opposition to Jesus. Shmuel is one of the leading critics of Jesus in the show. The video also took viewers into the soundstage indoors where there are multiple sets for filming. Actors can be seen juggling lemons and oranges in the background.

‘The Chosen’ Season 5 plot

“The Chosen” Season 5 will take viewers through Holy Week. The season is expected to feature increased tensions between the Pharisees and Jesus as well as Roman soldiers and Jesus and famous events like the Last Supper as well as when Judas betrays Jesus.

Jenkins told The Direct about what fans can expect, “Jesus outright told the disciples, ‘One of you will betray me.’ They didn’t have a hallway for it. They couldn’t understand it. They couldn’t figure out who it might be. So why is that? Why couldn’t they figure out it was Judas. I love exploring that. How does this impact Judas? Judas probably had a family.”

‘The Chosen’ Season 5 release date

The release date for “The Chosen” Season 5 has not yet been announced. It is expected it will come out sometime in early 2025.