The open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints begins runs from Aug. 16-31, 2024. The temple will be dedicated on Sept. 15, 2024.

The public is invited to visit the new Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple during a free open house that begins Friday and runs through Aug. 31, excluding Sundays, according to a news release issued by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church considers the temple a house of the Lord and leaders say it connects visitors to the biblical record of Jesus Christ.

“When we read about Jesus teaching at the temple, this is a place where we also can come as Saints have for millennia to connect with the Father and His Son and to become better,” said Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman.

“This is a time when we open the doors wide to the public,” she said, “and we allow friends of the church to come in and to see this beautiful house of the Lord, and to learn a little bit more about what takes place in these sacred places of worship for us, and to be able to ask questions and to learn a little bit more about our faith and what we believe.”

The church released the first photographs from inside the temple with its news release.

1 of 13 The recommend desk inside the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2 of 13 A sealing room in the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3 of 13 In the baptistry inside the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, faithful Latter-day Saints can be baptized on behalf of their deceased ancestors, who can choose whether to accept this baptism. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4 of 13 A waiting room inside the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 5 of 13 The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6 of 13 Entering the celestial room in the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple symbolizes coming into the presence of God the Father and Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 7 of 13 Stained glass mural in the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of the state flower, the mountain laurel. The mountain laurel was designated as Pennsylvania’s official state flower in 1933. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 8 of 13 Stained glass window of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple includes the state flower, the mountain laurel. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 9 of 13 Entering the celestial room in the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple symbolizes coming into the presence of God the Father and Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 10 of 13 The bride’s room of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. No ordinances are performed in this room; it is a space for women to prepare for their temple sealing. The room’s beauty can be thought of as a representation of how much Heavenly Father loves His daughters. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 11 of 13 The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 12 of 13 Overlooking the baptismal font inside the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 13 of 13 An instruction room in the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, where participants learn more about God’s plan of happiness and make sacred promises to keep His commandments. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

No tickets are necessary for the public open house. Tours are scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sundays.

Church leaders hosted a media open house on Monday.

“The temples, for us, are our most sacred place,” said Elder James R. Rasband, an assistant executive director of the Temple Department and General Authority Seventy. “They, literally in our mind, are the house of the Lord, and so we do everything we can to make them beautiful because we’re building to the Lord. And we believe when we enter it, we enter in his presence. And so, there’s not anything more sacred than that.”

He issued a direct invitation to all people to attend the open house.

“Come to the house of the Lord,” he said. “See this temple. It’s beautiful. It’s peaceful. It really is the beauty of the ordinances, and the chance to connect ourselves to the Savior, Jesus Christ. And for us, it’s to feel his peace. That is the real reason to come to the temple.”

President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple in April 2020. It was built on 5.8 acres at 2093 Powell Road in Cranberry Township with 32,240 square feet.

The location for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple is at 2093 Powell Road, Cranberry Township, in western Pennsylvania. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple in two sessions on Sept. 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. EDT. The dedication will be broadcast to all meetinghouses within the temple district.

The new Pittsburgh temple is Pennsylvania’s second. The Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple was dedicated on Sept. 18, 2016.

The Pittsburgh temple will be the 196th operating temple of the Church of Jesus Christ. It will serve more than 29,000 church members in over 80 congregations. More than 53,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 100 congregations reside in Pennsylvania.

President Nelson announced a third temple for the state, in Harrisburg, in April 2023.

Related Picturing the Prophet Joseph Smith in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania played a significant role in the early history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Most of the Book of Mormon was translated in Harmony, Pennsylvania.