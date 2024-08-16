A volunteer from Un Kilo de Ayuda works with a young girl to promote early childhood development and improve nutrition at an event between Un Kilo de Ayuda and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Felipe del Progreso, Mexico, on Monday, August 5, 2024. More than 43,000 people, including 23,000 children and 20,000 mothers and caregivers, will benefit from the donation

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the nonprofit Un Kilo de Ayuda are working together on a project to combat child malnutrition in rural Mexican communities.

Un Kilo de Ayuda will deliver nutritional packages focused at providing children under the age of five because of a donation from the Church of Jesus Christ, according to a release.

More than 43,000 people, including 23,000 children and 20,000 mothers or caregivers, will benefit from the donation. The packages are geared toward optimal nutrition and neurodevelopment.

Primary caregivers will receive education materials that have information on nutrition for young children, iron intake and play activities.

The donation to Un Kilo de Ayuda also includes equipment that can be used to detect anemia. The release said, “According to National Institute of Statistics and Geography data, 33.7% of children in Chiapas, Oaxaca and Mexico suffer from malnutrition and anemia.”

This is another instance of the Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ’s initiative to combat child malnutrition and improve access to nutrition and educational materials for both women and children around the world.

“Every time we do something to bring relief to others — whether it’s temporary or spiritual — we are bringing them closer to Jesus Christ, and we will be blessed as we find our relief in Him,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson. “We are grateful for the daily opportunities God gives us to love our neighbors.”