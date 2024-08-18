At the end of 2023, the Church renamed its Gospel Topics within the Gospel Library to be Gospel Topics and Questions. This section of Gospel Library — both on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the mobile app — has been updated regularly with new content for the better part of the last decade.

Since June, five new topics have been added to the site. And Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has shared ways the content found in the updated site can help build faith and testimonies, in a video published on the Church’s website and YouTube channel.

According to its landing page, Gospel Topics and Questions is meant to help individuals “find information on Church doctrine, policies, practices, history and more.”

