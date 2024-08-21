Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives keynote Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the Marriott Center during Education Week.

PROVO, Utah — Elder Neil L. Andersen’s topic for the keynote address during BYU Education Week was “profoundly important,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “and at the foundation of how we choose to live our lives.”

Quoting Church President Joseph F. Smith, Elder Andersen said his topic was “of far-reaching importance to our happiness in life.”

Noting the theme of Education Week found in Romans 12:2 — “Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind”— Elder Andersen said his theme addresses “one of the deepest parts of renewal.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.