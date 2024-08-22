Nancy Pelosi spoke on Vice President Kamala Harris’ religion during her brief speech Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention.

Pelosi, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said that she’s gotten to know the vice president as a person of faith as they’ve worked together in politics.

“I’ve known Kamala Harris for decades. ... I know her as a person of deep faith, which is reflected in her community care and service,” Pelosi said.

She praised her “strength and wisdom” in policy battles, including recent conflict over abortion rights.

“I know that Vice President Harris is ready to take us to new heights,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also thanked President Joe Biden for his service in her speech and reflected on what happened during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“We demonstrated to America, and to the world, that American democracy prevailed,” she said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

What religion is Kamala Harris?

Pelosi’s comments on Harris’ religion were notable since the vice president hasn’t made religion a big part of her presidential campaign — at least not yet.

Although, as the Deseret News previously reported, it’s known that Harris identifies as a Baptist and belongs to Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, she only rarely speaks or writes about the role faith has played in her political journey.

Related Key takeaways from Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention

Harris was raised Christian but was also connected to Hinduism from a young age through her relationship with her mother.

As an adult, Harris married Douglas Emhoff, who is Jewish, and helped raised his Jewish children.