Editor’s note: The Church News is highlighting the first 200 operating houses of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a weekly compilation of 20 temples in chronological order over a 10-week period.

While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints needed a little more than a century to dedicate its first 20 of its operating temples — from 1877 and the St. George Utah Temple to 1981 and the Jordan River Utah Temple — the Church’s next 20 came in a little more than three years.

Of particular note were the Church’s first house of the Lord in a Communist country and behind the old Iron Curtain (the Freiberg Germany Temple) and the first on the African continent (Johannesburg South Africa Temple).

