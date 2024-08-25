A four-image composition of the Atlanta Georgia, Mexico City Mexico, Freiberg Germany and Johannesburg South Africa temples.
Clockwise from top left: Atlanta Georgia Temple; Mexico City Mexico Temple; Freiberg Germany Temple; Johannesburg South Africa Temple. Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; Church News archives; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

By Church News

Editor’s note: The Church News is highlighting the first 200 operating houses of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a weekly compilation of 20 temples in chronological order over a 10-week period.

While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints needed a little more than a century to dedicate its first 20 of its operating temples — from 1877 and the St. George Utah Temple to 1981 and the Jordan River Utah Temple — the Church’s next 20 came in a little more than three years.

Of particular note were the Church’s first house of the Lord in a Communist country and behind the old Iron Curtain (the Freiberg Germany Temple) and the first on the African continent (Johannesburg South Africa Temple).

