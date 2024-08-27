Bill Davis, manager of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint's Welfare and Self Reliance Department for Micronesia, hands over new hospital beds, among other items, to Dr. Tholman Alik, director of Kosrae’s Department of Health Services, on August 6, 2024. The new equipment will be used at the Kosrae State Hospital.

Across the globe, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints engage in service projects in their local communities. A news release from the church offers a look at what some Latter-day Saints did in their communities this summer.

On the island of Kosrae in the Federated States of Micronesia, Bill Davis, manager of the Church of Jesus Christ’s Welfare and Self Reliance Department for Micronesia, had conversations with government and health care officials.

Through those conversations, Davis learned Kosrae State Hospital needed medical equipment and furnishings. According to a release, Davis was able to organize the funding and arrange for the delivery of what was needed. The hospital received the donation on Aug. 6.

The donation included hospital beds for both kids and adults, exam tables, dental chairs, incubators, wheelchairs and industrial water purifiers.

“There is no such thing as a coincidence,” said Davis. “I believe the Lord’s hand was in all of this.”

Other stories of service

Also in Kosrae, the Church of Jesus Christ donated a playground designed for students with special needs.

“This will be a great benefit, not just for our students, but for the community and neighborhood,” said Isao Mike, president of the Kosrae Special Parent Network. “After school hours, the playground will be open so that families from the community can come and enjoy it.”

The Church of Jesus Christ in Kissy, Sierra Leone, sponsored an event focused on helping malnourished children. Elder Kenneth Pambu, Area Seventy in the Africa West area, presided at the event.

At the event, children received a medical checkup and parents were given instructions on nutrition and medical care, and they also were given supplies in some cases. More than 200 people attended.

“I feel very blessed this day to have a nutrition food supply for my son. Though after the medical checkup of him, I was a bit worried, because his condition was worse from the other children,” Adama Kargbo, one of the attendees, said, according to the release. “Speaking with my local women’s leader, I was relieved, from her counseling. It really is a blessing for us as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

In Cambodia, the Church of Jesus Christ helped rebuild a local school where 218 students are enrolled. The school was renovated to resolve an issue with flooding and also received a new roof and other major renovations.

“We believe we are all brothers and sisters, children of our Heavenly Father,” said Sister Karen Oates, humanitarian missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ. “Many members of the (church) around the world donated the money to provide these school facilities.”

The Church of Jesus Christ also collaborated with a nongovernmental organization called Engage Now Africa to give local residents in Upper East Ghana a solar-powered borehole water system. In Guatemala, the Church of Jesus Christ donated more than 800 tables and chairs and 120 small desks, bookcases and blackboards to public schools in San Pedro Ayampuc.

Latter-day Saint missionaries in the Alpine Mission helped clean up Saas-Grund, Switzerland, and its surrounding area after storms.

The Church of Jesus Christ also donated funds to Boyle Street Community Services for the purpose of providing laundry services for people with homes in downtown Edmonton, Canada.

“The Church is pleased to participate in this important initiative in providing laundry facilities to the residents of inner-city Edmonton,” said Elder Robert W. Mendenhall, an Area Seventy in a release. “Particularly, we’re pleased that this year we can support greater stability for the initiative by enabling the acquisition of permanent laundry facilities. Reflecting the Savior’s charge to love our neighbors, we’re grateful for this blessing of providing help and assistance for those most in need.”