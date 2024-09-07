The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform a song as they hold a rehearsal at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

SUNRISE, Florida — Latin music welcomed The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square members as they arrived earlier this week in southeastern Florida this week to begin the Florida and Georgia stops on the multicity, multiyear “Songs of Hope” tour.

Their first concert Saturday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Eastern time, at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, will feature Adassa, who has won Golden Globe, Oscar and Grammy awards and is known at the voice of Delores in “Encanto;” and Alex Melecio, who is also one of the Spanish language hosts for “Music & the Spoken Word.” Both performed with the choir and orchestra during the tour stop in Mexico in June 2023 and during the summer concert in July 2023.

The bilingual concert will feature music and dialogue in Spanish and English that reflect the Latin traditions in Florida and the southeastern United States.

